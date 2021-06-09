Rs.1000 billion provided for development projects in Sindh province this year: Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Leader of Opposition in Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the Federal government has allocated an amount of Rs.1000 billion this year for development projects to be completed in Sindh province during next three years.

He expressed these views while addressing the press conference here at Sindh Assembly Building on Wednesday. He was flanked by PTI Senator Saifullah Abro, PTI MPA Arsalan Taj Hussain, PTI MPA Shah Nawaz Jadoon and others.

He rejected impression that federal government did not allocate funds for Sindh province, saying that the funds had already been allocated and the work on the different projects like Green Line, Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) was in progress.

Funds were not being provided to Sindh government as provincial government was involved misappropriation of huge funds in the past, Opposition leader informed, adding that according the report released by Auditor General of Pakistan, an amount of Rs.1461 billion had been embezzled in the province.

Sindh government was raising the issue of allocation of funds to Sindh because funds were not being provided and that was main reason, he maintained, recounting that recently federal government had allocated Rs.446 billions for development projects in the province. Moreover, the funds had been allocated for Nalas like Gujar in capital city of Province – Sindh.

Raising issue of funds allocation was only to divert the attention of public from Bahria Incidents which was mishandled and innocent people were arrested in fake cases who had nothing to do with that incident, he said allegedly while expressing serious concerns over the issue.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that main reason beyond raising another issue - water shortage in the province was to divert the attention of public from issue of dacoits who were challenging the writ provincial government, he reiterated, adding that issue water of had already been resolved.

Sindh government had announced the jobs but either these jobs would be given to their people, or would be sold, he alleged, saying that we will monitor the whole process of recruitment. We will protest, if the jobs were not given on the merit, he warned the Sindh government.

The work on Indus Highway would be completed soon, he assured.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Senator Saifullah Abro said that the people of Sindh were facing various issues in the Sindh province as they did not have basic facilities despite 14-years regime of PPP-led government in the province.

He allegedly said that the ministers of PPP-led government were involved in the huge corruption and they embezzled huge funds, adding they had huge palaces in the province.

He said that the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was bound to take action against such ministers involved in the misappropriation of public funds.