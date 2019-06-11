Rs1,000 million earmarked for Kartarpur development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Government has earmarked Rs1,000 million for the development of Kartarpur in the Federal Budget 2019-20

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th June, 2019) : Government has earmarked Rs1,000 million for the development of Kartarpur in the Federal Budget 2019-20.The funds will be used for land acquisition and development of infrastructure of Kartarpur under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the next financial year 2019-20.According to the data released by Planning Commission, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, the estimated cost of the project is Rs3,000 million for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.The Kartarpur Corridor will connect Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Narowal district with Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur.Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province holds religious significance for the Sikh community.

It is where Baba Guru Nanak settled down after his travels as a missionary. He lived there for 18 years until his death in 1539.Pakistan will build a corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Indian Punjab's Gurdaspur district up to the border will be constructed by India.In November last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone for the corridor.

Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, Indian Minister for food Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Indian Minister for Housing Hardeep S Puri had attended the groundbreaking ceremony.