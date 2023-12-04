Open Menu

Rs.1000m Fine Imposed On 160 Marriage Halls In One Month

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Rs.1000m fine imposed on 160 marriage halls in one month

The administration officers have imposed a total fine of Rs.1000 million on 160 marriage halls during last one month on charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The administration officers have imposed a total fine of Rs.1000 million on 160 marriage halls during last one month on charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that the assistant commissioners and officers of the district government had launched a vigorous campaign against the violation of one-dish and marriage act in Faisalabad.

They inspected 1995 marriage halls and marquees and found violation of one-dish and marriage act. Therefore, they imposed a total fine of Rs.1000 million on the owners of 160 marriage halls besides sealing 40 halls and arresting 17 accused from November 04 to December 04, 2023.

Separate cases were also got registered against 34 accused on sheer violation of the law while further action was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Marriage Progress November December From Government Million

Recent Stories

KP CM gives fee waiver to disable candidates in ET ..

KP CM gives fee waiver to disable candidates in ETEA tests

13 minutes ago
 Chinese Embassy grants Rs 4m to Hazara University ..

Chinese Embassy grants Rs 4m to Hazara University Mansehra

13 minutes ago
 Universal Health Insurance Program to help improvi ..

Universal Health Insurance Program to help improving healthcare: Minister

13 minutes ago
 KPTMA delegation calls on KP CM

KPTMA delegation calls on KP CM

13 minutes ago
 Dr Iqbal takes charge as Director Vegetables AARI

Dr Iqbal takes charge as Director Vegetables AARI

16 minutes ago
 Larkana Municipal Corporation meeting to be held o ..

Larkana Municipal Corporation meeting to be held on Tuesday

16 minutes ago
DC Larkana to chair annual meeting of District ASB

DC Larkana to chair annual meeting of District ASB

17 minutes ago
 Progress of country linked with development of Bal ..

Progress of country linked with development of Balochistan: Ali Mardan

18 minutes ago
 Mardan police arrest seven drug peddlers

Mardan police arrest seven drug peddlers

17 minutes ago
 Student week gets under way at Hamdard University

Student week gets under way at Hamdard University

28 minutes ago
 BISP-UNICEF collaboration takes center stage to up ..

BISP-UNICEF collaboration takes center stage to uplift Pakistan’s vulnerable c ..

28 minutes ago
 Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst o ..

Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst of Gaza war

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan