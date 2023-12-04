Rs.1000m fine imposed on 160 marriage halls in one month

The administration officers have imposed a total fine of Rs.1000 million on 160 marriage halls during last one month on charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The administration officers have imposed a total fine of Rs.1000 million on 160 marriage halls during last one month on charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that the assistant commissioners and officers of the district government had launched a vigorous campaign against the violation of one-dish and marriage act in Faisalabad.

They inspected 1995 marriage halls and marquees and found violation of one-dish and marriage act. Therefore, they imposed a total fine of Rs.1000 million on the owners of 160 marriage halls besides sealing 40 halls and arresting 17 accused from November 04 to December 04, 2023.

Separate cases were also got registered against 34 accused on sheer violation of the law while further action was under progress, he added.