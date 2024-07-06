Rs.1.0037 Billion Fine Imposed On 9,880 Power Pilferers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 9,880 power pilferers during last 301 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.1.0037 billion for stealing electricity in six circles of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.
FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that over 23.2 million detection units were charged and 9655 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations.
The police arrested 7431 pilferers so far including 32 accused during past 24 hours in addition to recovering Rs.720 million from the power pilferers. Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2366 points in Faisalabad First Circle and imposed a fine of Rs.235.5 million on them under the head of 6593,000 detection units.
In Faisalabad Second Circle, the FESCO teams caught 1843 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.187.7 million under 4727,000 detection units.
Similarly, 1104 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.110.2 million under 3179,000 detection units.
He further said that 1448 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.151.6 million under 3279,000 detection units.
In Mianwali circle, 2469 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.238.8 million for 4933,000 detection units. The FESCO teams also caught 650 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh circle and they were fined with Rs.79.6 million for 1561,000 detection units, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail
NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls
Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory
Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs9.7mn recovered from corrupt elements in June24 seconds ago
-
Meeting reviews preparations for conduct of MDCAT 2024-2531 seconds ago
-
Section 144 imposed to maintain security during Muharram45 seconds ago
-
Key performance indicators directed by CM Punjab to determine performance of police deptt must be en ..1 minute ago
-
6 dead,1397 injured in 1277 road accidents in Punjab1 minute ago
-
Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail3 minutes ago
-
15 suspects arrested, weapons and drugs seized in massive search operation in Kohat11 minutes ago
-
Search and strike operation continues in DI Khan for Muharram21 minutes ago
-
Pakistani delegation visits UK to strengthen academic collaborations31 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Housing visits Gawalmandi area to inspect cleanliness work of Nullah Lai31 minutes ago
-
Murree to have status of district soon. Azma Bukhari31 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains, windstorms bring relief from heatwave in Mirpur31 minutes ago