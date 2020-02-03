Rs.101 mln property tax recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Excise and Taxation department recovered over Rs 101 millions property tax during last six months

KASUR, (Pakistan Point news - 3rd Feb, 2020 ): District Excise and Taxation department recovered over Rs 101 millions property tax during last six months.

While talking to APP here on Monday,District Excise and taxation officer Muhammad Aslam Bhatti said that the department has set the target of Rs 180 millions property tax for the fiscal year 2019-2020 and recovered Rs 101 million in last six months.