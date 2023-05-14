UrduPoint.com

Rs.101,000 Fine Imposed On 91 Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2023 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs.101,000 fine on 91 profiteers over violation of the price control act in various parts of the district on Sunday.

A spokesperson to district administration said that price monitoring teams held inspections and checked various merchant stores and found 91 retailers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Hence, they imposed a total fine of Rs.101,000/- on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

