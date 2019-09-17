Rs10125 million released for NHA projects under PSDP so far

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Out of the total allocation of Rs154966.835 million for National Highway Authority (NHA) road projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the government of Pakistan has released Rs10125.294million so far.

An official source on Tuesday informed APP that for construction of 4-lane bridge across Indus River linking Layyah with Taunsa including 2-lane approach road and river training works having 24 km length a total of Rs1000 million have been allocated out of which Rs200 million have been released.

He said that for construction of 18.3 km six-lane highway from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore Ring Road including over Ravi River (Lahore Eastern Bypass) a total of Rs1090.589 have been earmarked out of which Rs218.118 have been released.

He said that Rs1931.980 million have been earmarked for construction of 29.1 Burhan-Havelian Expressway (E-35) 29.1 Km (Revised) out of which Rs 230 million have been issued whereas out of Rs 5000 million allocated for Construction of Faisalabad-Khanewal (M-4), 184-km out of which Rs 230 million have been released.

For dualization and Improvement of Pindigheb- Kohat Road Rs2000 million have been earmarked out of which Rs 400 million have been issued so far, he said adding that for improvement and widening of additional two-lanes on either side of Thokar Niaz Baig to Hudyiara Drain Multan Road N-5, Rs1000 million have been allocated while Rs 200 million have been released.

For improvement, up-gradation and widening of Jaglot - Skardu Road (S-1,167 km) Rs3500 million have been allocated out of which Rs200 million have been issued, he said adding that for Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3 section) of Karachi - Lahore Motorway, Rs4500 million have been allocated out of which Rs900 million have been released so far.

The official said that for land acquisition, affected Properties Compensation and Relocation of Utilities for Construction of 6-Lane Highway from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore Ring Road (18.3 KM) Including bridge over Ravi River (Lahore Eastern Bypass) Rs1250 million have been allocated out of which Rs150 million have been released.

