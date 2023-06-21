UrduPoint.com

Rs1.024 Bn Surplus Budget Approved For Edwards College

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Rs1.024 bn surplus budget approved for Edwards College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Law and Higher Education Justice Retired Irshad Qaiser presided over the board of Governors meeting of Edwards College Peshawar on Wednesday and approved the surplus budget of Edwards College Peshawar of Rs1.024 billion for the year 2023-24.

Edwards College Peshawar informed the Board of Governors about its financial and administrative affairs.

Justice Retired Irshad Qaiser appreciated the initiatives of Edwards College Peshawar and the 8.8 million Surplus budget.

Edwards College informed BoG that we are launching programs which are based on new emerging subjects in the world such as Environmental Sciences, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science etc.

More such programs will also be launched in the future. As a result of the number of students will increase which will bring financial benefit to the college.

The BoG was informed on the occasion that Rs 1.4 billion has been kept in various banks for investment, which brings profit.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Law and Higher Education Justice Retired Irshad Qaiser appreciated the budget of Edwards College Peshawar and said that the quality of educational institutions has to be further improved to provide quality education to the students.

The first priority of educational institutions should be to provide better education to students, he said.

