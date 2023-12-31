Rs10.2b state land reclaimed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The revenue department reclaimed 1679 Kanals of state land from land grabbers on the order of the Punjab ombudsman.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that citizens had filed complaints before the Punjab ombudsman for the retrieval of state land from the Qabza mafia.

After hearing the complaints, Punjab Ombudsman Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan issued orders for immediate retrieval of the state land. Revenue officers with the help of local police retrieved 1679 Kanals of land which has the market value of Rs10.2743 billion, he added.