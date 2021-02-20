Rs10.371m recovered from defaulters)

UrduPoint.com
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed to have recovered Rs 10.371 million from defaulters of government dues.

According to the ACE, on the special direction of Director General ACE Punjab Gohar Nafees the recovery campaign from defaulters of government dues is under way as circle officer Gujrat recovered Rs 10.371 million from defaulters.

