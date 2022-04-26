UrduPoint.com

Rs10.4 Mln Distributed Among 865 Farmers Under Katra Bachao Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Rs10.4 mln distributed among 865 farmers under Katra Bachao scheme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The Livestock department has so far distributed cheques of financial aid worth over Rs10 million among 865 farmers under Katra Farba/Katra Bachao (fatten calf/save calf) scheme in three tehsils of the district.

Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan distributed cheques among registered cattle farmers of Tehsil Faisalabad, Tehsil Jaranwala and Tehsil Tandlianwala in a formal ceremony on Tuesday.

He provided financial assistance of Rs 5,187,987 to 362 farmers of Katra Farba scheme while Rs 5,219,500 were distributed among 503 farmers.

This scheme would help increase meat production in the country in addition to mitigating financialconstraints of farmers, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Jaranwala Tandlianwala Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs celebrates World Intellectual Property Day 2022

40 minutes ago
 AJK PM calls on CM Balochistan

AJK PM calls on CM Balochistan

22 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for industries and production ins ..

Federal Minister for industries and production inspects implementation of PM's R ..

22 minutes ago
 Balochistan Coastal Development Authority to be ma ..

Balochistan Coastal Development Authority to be made active to boost tourism, sa ..

22 minutes ago
 7 outlaws including a dacoit gang held in islamaba ..

7 outlaws including a dacoit gang held in islamabad

22 minutes ago
 Two dacoits arrested after encounter in faisalabad ..

Two dacoits arrested after encounter in faisalabad

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.