Rs10.4 mln distributed among 865 farmers under Katra Bachao scheme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The Livestock department has so far distributed cheques of financial aid worth over Rs10 million among 865 farmers under Katra Farba/Katra Bachao (fatten calf/save calf) scheme in three tehsils of the district.

Director Livestock Dr Haidar Ali Khan distributed cheques among registered cattle farmers of Tehsil Faisalabad, Tehsil Jaranwala and Tehsil Tandlianwala in a formal ceremony on Tuesday.

He provided financial assistance of Rs 5,187,987 to 362 farmers of Katra Farba scheme while Rs 5,219,500 were distributed among 503 farmers.

This scheme would help increase meat production in the country in addition to mitigating financialconstraints of farmers, he added.