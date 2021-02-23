Rs1,043,000 fine imposed on profiteering

Price Control Magistrates imposed Rs 1,043,000 fine on several shopkeepers on profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Tuesday

According to the city administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 1,662 points and found 291 violations while cases were also registered against 26 violators.

On the direction of the deputy commissioner, the magistrates were conducting raids inthe city to ensure availability of edibles on government rates.