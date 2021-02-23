UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs1,043,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 04:20 PM

Rs1,043,000 fine imposed on profiteering

Price Control Magistrates imposed Rs 1,043,000 fine on several shopkeepers on profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :price Control Magistrates imposed Rs 1,043,000 fine on several shopkeepers on profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Tuesday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 1,662 points and found 291 violations while cases were also registered against 26 violators.

On the direction of the deputy commissioner, the magistrates were conducting raids inthe city to ensure availability of edibles on government rates.

Related Topics

Fine Price Government

Recent Stories

SEC discusses development of administrative work s ..

10 minutes ago

Water level reduces to 1410.35 feet in Tarbaila Da ..

5 minutes ago

South Korea to begins COVID-19 vaccination on Frid ..

5 minutes ago

Daily COVID-19 cases in Russia drop to lowest sinc ..

5 minutes ago

China is exporting COVID-19 vaccines to 27 countri ..

11 minutes ago

Suicide bomber strikes near Somali mall, police st ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.