Rs10,533 million toll revenue collected in four months

"The authorities have collected Rs10,533.67 million from the toll taxes of Highways and Motorways from April 11 to July 2022," an official told APP.

He said an amount of Rs1,949.42 million was earned from toll taxes on Highways and Motorways from April 11 to 30, after the coalition government took over.

"Rs 2,896.22, Rs 2,898.57 and Rs 2,789.46 million, toll revenue was earned in months of May, June and July, respectively," he said.