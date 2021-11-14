Rs1059m property tax collected from Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control, Parliamentary Affairs and food Mukesh Kumar Chawla while releasing the details of property tax collection from July 2021 to October 2021, has said that Rs1059.125 million in terms of property tax has been collected from Karachi.

Whereas, Rs39.607 million from Hyderabad and Rs14.690 million tax from Sukkur has been collected.

He said that Rs4.069 million from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs5.964 million from Larkana, and Rs3.737 million tax from Mirpurkhas has been collected.

The Minister has directed the officers to take action against property tax defaulters.