UrduPoint.com

Rs1059m Property Tax Collected From Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 04:40 PM

Rs1059m property tax collected from Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control, Parliamentary Affairs and food Mukesh Kumar Chawla while releasing the details of property tax collection from July 2021 to October 2021, has said that Rs1059.125 million in terms of property tax has been collected from Karachi.

Whereas, Rs39.607 million from Hyderabad and Rs14.690 million tax from Sukkur has been collected.

He said that Rs4.069 million from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs5.964 million from Larkana, and Rs3.737 million tax from Mirpurkhas has been collected.

The Minister has directed the officers to take action against property tax defaulters.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana July October From Million

Recent Stories

EDGE launches first UAE-made anti-jam GPS system f ..

EDGE launches first UAE-made anti-jam GPS system for resilient navigation

26 minutes ago
 UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripart ..

UAE, Greece, Cyprus Foreign Ministers hold tripartite meeting

41 minutes ago
 Mina Rashid wins &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading ..

Mina Rashid wins &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading Cruise Port&#039; Award

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 66 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 66 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

1 hour ago
 Cultural diplomacy builds bridges of understanding ..

Cultural diplomacy builds bridges of understanding between nations: Omar Ghobash

1 hour ago
 UAE, UK sign MoU for cultural cooperation

UAE, UK sign MoU for cultural cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.