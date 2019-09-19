Rs10.5b investment made in KP during last one year: Special Assistant

(@imziishan)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim here on Thursday said that Rs10.5 billion investment was made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last one year saying the department achieved maximum targets of despite with limited resources at its disposal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim here on Thursday said that Rs10.5 billion investment was made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last one year saying the department achieved maximum targets of despite with limited resources at its disposal.

He said this during a briefing to media on one year performance of his departments. Secretary Industries, Amir Latif was also present on the occasion.

The Special Assistant termed establishment of Rashakai Economic Zone as a great achievement for promotion of economic activity and industries. He said during last one year, 6911 new employees were recruited in industrial department adding the department achieved many targets despite having limited resources.

Under investment head, he said Rs 10.5 billion were brought to the province. The work for cement industry in Nowshera, Haripur and Dera Ismail Khan would soon be completed.

The Special Assistant informed that a total of 53 new industries were added during last one year in province adding the industrial status has been revived in its best form.

He said 32475 youth have been imparted training on modern lines and hoped that they would play their valuable part in promotion of industrial sector.

He congratulated his department for introducing access to online services adding soon a special link road between Rashakai Industrial Zone and Abdul Wali Khan Interchange will be constructed. He said it is a matter of great satisfaction that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is leading all other provinces in CPEC project.

Karim further informed that 50 megawatt electricity has been specially allocated for newly established Mohmand Industrial Estate in newly merged district. He said the industries department is equally active in Darra Adam Khel, Waziristan, Jamrud and other districts. A hefty amount of rupees 1.10 billion has been allocated under Insaf Rozgar Scheme for merged districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he concluded.