Rs1087.392 M Distributed In Deserving Persons In Rawalpindi District

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :In Rawalpindi district, 90,616 persons have been provided Rs12,000 each under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to meet the financial sufferings of the downtrodden segments of the society amid lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

According to Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (r) Anwal ul Haq, total 92,800 persons had applied for Ehsaas financial assistance while the administration had provided cash amounting to Rs1087.392 million to 90,616 persons.

He said 26 centers were set up for Rawalpindi district including tehsil Gujar Khan, Taxila, Murree, Kahuta, Kallar Syedan and Kotli Sattian.

He said 14 centers were set up in Rawalpindi city, two in Gujar Khan, three in Murree, two in Kallar Syedan, one each in Kahuta, Taxila, Wah Cantonment, Kotli Sattian and Karor.

He said safety and security of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme beneficiaries were the top priority of the government adding precautionary measures were ensured during the payment operation.

He said special disbursement arrangements were put in place in close coordination with the authorities concerned.

Ehsaas had initiated the cash stipend payments to provide instant relief to the daily wagers whose livelihoods werebadly affected, he said and added this assistance was meant to help them buy rations.

