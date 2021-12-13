Rs109,000 fine imposed on profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The district price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 109,000 on shopkeepers for selling essential items at higher-than fixed rates here on Monday.

According to official sources, the magistrates held 801 inspections in various markets and bazaars and caught 81 retailers over profiteering.