Rs10.9bln earmarked for livestock, fisheries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The budget estimates for activities relating to livestock and fisheries for the next financial year 2023-24 have been proposed as Rs10.987 billion.

It includes Rs150 million for the newly established Livestock Breeding Services Authority, Rs120 million for holding Sindh Livestock Expo Event, and Rs1.

88 billion for implementation of the Accelerated Action Plan in the livestock sector for addressing stunting and malnutrition.