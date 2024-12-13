Rs10b Interest-free Loans To Be Given To Farmers Under Livestock Cards In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 07:55 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Additionally Director Livestock, Allah Bachaya, said that Rs10 billion interest free loans would be given to livestock farmers in two years under Livestock Cards across the province.
Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that livestock farmers would be able to purchase food for animals through the Livestock Card. He said that livestock farmers would be bound to deposit the actual amount of the loan in the Bank of Punjab. The registration for Livestock Cards is in progress as over 2600 applications have been received so far across the district.
Allah Bachaya said that the provincial government had initiated various projects for the welfare of the livestock sector as per vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
He said the registration of farmers under Livestock Cards was underway in district Lodhran as per directions of Director Livestock Multan division, Dr Ijaz Mahmood Gorsi, while 25 farmers have also taken the cards through the Bank of Punjab so far in the district.
The Additional Director said that four Point of Sale (POS) machines have been handed over to dealers in the first phase. Farmers termed the government initiative an appreciable step for the betterment of the livestock sector.
The project will also play an important role in the country's progress, they added.
