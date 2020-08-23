UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs10m Relief Given To Workers Under Labour Laws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Rs10m relief given to workers under labour laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Labour Department, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has provided relief of over Rs10 million to the workers by ensuring strict implementation of labour laws in the Federal capital during the last eight months.

The department also recovered over Rs5.3 million payments through judgments under the Wage Act, against 22 complaints lodged by workers for non-payment/delay in wages by their employer, Director Labour and Industries, Waqar Ahmed told APP on Sunday.

Despite corona related restrictions for at least three months, the department had remained actively engaged in the redressal of workers' complaints and provided relief worth millions of rupees, he remarked.

He said as many as 21 complaints were received in written form to which more than Rs1.1 million relief was granted to the complainants. Around Rs1, 724,000 payments were ensured against 407 complaints received through Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), he added.

The department, he said issued 71 challans and imposed over Rs2.

7 million fines for defying various labour laws across the city, Waqar said. To a query, he said some 247 factories, 4,005 shops/establishments were registered with the department.

Out of a total of 92 marble units in the federal capital around 68 was registered while rest of it would be registered soon, he said, adding, some 219 workers of marble units were also medically examined during the last year.

To another query, he said ICT administration was committed for the elimination of child/bonded labour from Islamabad, and for that purpose, labour department teams were paying regular visits to the shops and factories, besides Implementation of the notified minimum wage.

He added that domestic labour has been declared as hazardous occupation under Employment of Children Act 1991.

The ICT labour department not only intends to launch an awareness campaign in near future, but will also implement it with zeal and zest to save the children from the menace of child labor, the director concluded.

395778

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Sunday From Million Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

53 minutes ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

2 hours ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

4 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

7 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.