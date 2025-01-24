Rs10mn aid distribution ceremony for Kurram victims held at Governor House

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday chaired a ceremony held at the Governor House on Friday to provide aid to the victims of Kurram district.

The event was attended by Syed Kmail Haider Shah, Chairman of the District Council Sukkur and President of the Local Council Association, along with his delegation from Sindh province.

On the instructions of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Syed Kumail Haider Shah presented a check worth 10 million rupees to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, for the victims of Kurram district.

Kumail Shah also announced that the Local Council Association would provide additional aid worth Rs20 million for the victims and mentioned that another 10 million rupees would soon be handed over to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of the Red Crescent Society, which would further distribute the assistance in Kurram.

Kumail Shah emphasized that the aid was a moral duty, in line with the instructions of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and assured that the assistance would be channeled through the Red Crescent Society to directly benefit the affected people of Kurram.

The ceremony was also attended by key figures including Malak Habib Orakzai, Chairman of the Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Vice Chairman Farzand Wazir, Chairman of the Red Crescent Society for merged districts Imran Wazir Advocate, and other relevant officials.

During the event, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi thanked Syed Nasir Hussain Shah the founder of the Association, Syed Kumail Haider Shah, and the Local Council Association for their generous contribution, describing the humanitarian aid as a prime example of brotherhood and solidarity.

He also expressed gratitude to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his special instructions to provide assistance to the victims.

Governor Kundi further acknowledged the support from the provincial governments of Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab, who stood with the people of Kurram during difficult times.

He said that peace was being restored in Kurram and stressed the provincial government's commitment to ensuring complete peace and order in the region.

The Governor shared that efforts had been made to organize a Jirga in Kohat and an All Parties Conference at the Governor House to restore peace across the province.

He emphasized that all political parties, including the provincial government, should work together for the restoration of peace in Kurram and other parts of the province.

Looking ahead, Governor Kundi announced that a convention for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s district councils and local representatives would be held at the Governor House in Peshawar in the second week of February.

The convention will focus on addressing the challenges faced by local governments and finding solutions to their problems.