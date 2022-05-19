UrduPoint.com

Rs.11 Million Taxes Collected From Defaulting Vehicle Owners, Says Provincial Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Rs.11 million taxes collected from defaulting vehicle owners, says provincial minister

On the third day of the campaign to collect tax from defaulting vehicles owners across the province, the teams of Sindh Excise and Taxation Department have inspected a total of 11895 vehicles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :On the third day of the campaign to collect tax from defaulting vehicles owners across the province, the teams of Sindh Excise and Taxation Department have inspected a total of 11895 vehicles.

As many as 3925 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 2899 in Hyderabad and 1321 in Sukkur, while 1738 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 1478 in Mirpurkhas and 534 in Shaheed Benazirabad, said the statement released on Thursday.

During the road checking campaign, 799 vehicles were seized for various reasons while papers of 1158 vehicles were also confiscated.

Till the third day, a total tax of over Rs. eleven million have been collected.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that for the first time, the facility of tax depositing on the spot was being provided and the road checking campaign of Sindh Excise Department would continue till June 3.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Vehicles Road Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana June From Million

Recent Stories

Erdogan Says Will Continue 'Telephone Diplomacy' W ..

Erdogan Says Will Continue 'Telephone Diplomacy' With Putin, Zelenskyy

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court bars transfer of investigation offic ..

Supreme Court bars transfer of investigation officers in high profile cases

4 minutes ago
 VETS launches campaign against smoke emitting vehi ..

VETS launches campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

4 minutes ago
 MoUs inked for promotion of research activities fo ..

MoUs inked for promotion of research activities for female students

4 minutes ago
 US Considering Series of Additional Measures to De ..

US Considering Series of Additional Measures to Deprive Russia of Oil Profits - ..

13 minutes ago
 Tennis: Strasbourg WTA results -- 1st update

Tennis: Strasbourg WTA results -- 1st update

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.