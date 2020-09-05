UrduPoint.com
Rs.1100 Bln 'transformation Plan' To Change Fate Of Karachi People: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 09:26 PM

Rs.1100 bln 'transformation plan' to change fate of Karachi people: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said that Rs.1100 billion 'transformation plan' would change fate of people of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said that Rs.1100 billion 'transformation plan' would change fate of people of Karachi.

Talking to a private television channel program, he said that a discussion of Rs.300 billion was underway to kick start different development projects for provincial capital.

The projects, he said would be completed during two and three years period. About water supply project, he said an amount of Rs.

92 billion has been allocated for water supply in Karachi.

He made it clear that provincial government would be responsible to ensure distribution of water to different areas of Karachi in a proper manner.

Expressing determination of the government, he said the task of construction of dilapidated roads of the city would be accomplished by the end of next year.

The minister assured that funds for execution of road projects would be provided to the provincial government with the assistance of central government.

