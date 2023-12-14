Open Menu

Rs.112.16m Released For Up-gradation Of 44 Police Stations In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Rs.112.16m released for up-gradation of 44 police stations in Faisalabad

The funds of Rs.112.16 million have been released for up-gradation of 44 police stations in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The funds of Rs.112.16 million have been released for up-gradation of 44 police stations in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of police department said here on Thursday that there were 5 police divisions in district Faisalabad which were dealing with 44 police stations. He said that Rs.112.

16 million would be spent on up-gradation of these police stations.

He said that Rs.4.03 million would be spent on repair, maintenance and reconstruction of buildings whereas Rs.2.086 million would be expended for purchase of furniture and other necessary equipment. Similarly, Rs.51 million would be spent on purchase of machinery, communication devices and tree plantation, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Million

Recent Stories

U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global' ..

U.S. Mission, USPWC proud to celebrate S&P Global's milestone achievement in rea ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt taking measures to improve capital market, in ..

Govt taking measures to improve capital market, insurance industry

12 minutes ago
 Insurance serves as financial cushion, eases conce ..

Insurance serves as financial cushion, eases concerns about potential risks: CM

5 minutes ago
 People to vote for progressive, developed Pakistan ..

People to vote for progressive, developed Pakistan on Feb 8: Nawaz Sharif

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, France agree to further boost economic r ..

Pakistan, France agree to further boost economic relations

5 minutes ago
 Martyr, injured employees of Excise Department giv ..

Martyr, injured employees of Excise Department given financial package

5 minutes ago
ECP refutes allegations of filing reference in SC

ECP refutes allegations of filing reference in SC

3 minutes ago
 Collective efforts needed to establish welfare sta ..

Collective efforts needed to establish welfare state: President Dr Arif Alvi

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan-UK Counter-Terrorism Dialogue held

Pakistan-UK Counter-Terrorism Dialogue held

3 minutes ago
 Election Commission dismisses PTI accusations of e ..

Election Commission dismisses PTI accusations of election postponement

3 minutes ago
 IHC rejects PTI ex-chairman's request to stay ciph ..

IHC rejects PTI ex-chairman's request to stay cipher case trial

3 minutes ago
 LHC suspends ECP’s executive notification for co ..

LHC suspends ECP’s executive notification for conducting general elections in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan