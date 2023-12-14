Rs.112.16m released for up-gradation of 44 police stations in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The funds of Rs.112.16 million have been released for up-gradation of 44 police stations in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of police department said here on Thursday that there were 5 police divisions in district Faisalabad which were dealing with 44 police stations. He said that Rs.112.

16 million would be spent on up-gradation of these police stations.

He said that Rs.4.03 million would be spent on repair, maintenance and reconstruction of buildings whereas Rs.2.086 million would be expended for purchase of furniture and other necessary equipment. Similarly, Rs.51 million would be spent on purchase of machinery, communication devices and tree plantation, he added.