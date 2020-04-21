UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs11.49 Billion Distributed Among 9,57,000 Families Under Ehsaas Programme In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:26 PM

Rs11.49 billion distributed among 9,57,000 families under Ehsaas Programme in KP

Under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, around Rs11.49 billion were distributed among 9,57,000 poor families of Khyber Pakthunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, around Rs11.49 billion were distributed among 9,57,000 poor families of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

It was told during a high-level consultative meeting with Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shakeel Qadir Khan in the chair.

The meeting was attended besides others by the senior officials of planning and development department, attached departments and representatives of International development organizations.

The meeting was informed that businesses were being opened phase-wise to help daily wagers and labourers and three months have been given to consumers for payment of gas and electricity bills.

To maintain appropriate storage of food services in districts and ensure its smooth transportation an online dashboard have been introduced that was helping in monitoring food supplies and services in all districts of KP.

The meeting discussed strategy for upcoming six months in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The planning and development department KP has already issued necessary guidelines in the aftermath of pandemic and is preparing a comprehensive strategy in line with these guidelines aimed at to minimize negative effects of coronavirus on business and employment sectors.

The meeting was informed that P&D Department was working in seven sectors including health, economic security, employment, small and medium businesses, people welfare programmes, economic development and emergency services with main focus on socioeconomic empowerment of people.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Business Poor Shakeel Gas All Billion Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Online Sufi night to be held tomorrow

1 minute ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

1 minute ago

Govt committed to ensure food security: Special As ..

1 minute ago

Oil crash becomes top trend on Twitter

17 minutes ago

Development of Russia's Combat Robot Marker to Be ..

5 minutes ago

Former Secretary I A Imtiazi passes away

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.