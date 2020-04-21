Rs11.49 billion distributed among 9,57,000 families under Ehsaas Programme in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, around Rs11.49 billion were distributed among 9,57,000 poor families of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

It was told during a high-level consultative meeting with Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shakeel Qadir Khan in the chair.

The meeting was attended besides others by the senior officials of planning and development department, attached departments and representatives of International development organizations.

The meeting was informed that businesses were being opened phase-wise to help daily wagers and labourers and three months have been given to consumers for payment of gas and electricity bills.

To maintain appropriate storage of food services in districts and ensure its smooth transportation an online dashboard have been introduced that was helping in monitoring food supplies and services in all districts of KP.

The meeting discussed strategy for upcoming six months in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The planning and development department KP has already issued necessary guidelines in the aftermath of pandemic and is preparing a comprehensive strategy in line with these guidelines aimed at to minimize negative effects of coronavirus on business and employment sectors.

The meeting was informed that P&D Department was working in seven sectors including health, economic security, employment, small and medium businesses, people welfare programmes, economic development and emergency services with main focus on socioeconomic empowerment of people.