UrduPoint.com

Rs.115 Mln Released For Vegetable & Fruit Market

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :For the development projects in the new vegetable and fruit market here, the government has released funds of more than Rs115 million.

Tenders will be issued soon for development projects to provide better facilities to buyers and purchase in the market.

According to DIO handout, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi told these details in a meeting.

Chairman Committee Zia Chaudhry and Secretary Malik Abdullah were also present on this occasion.

The DC said that the DG agricultural marketing regulatory authority from the funds will construct four walls of the market, entrance and exit gates, construction of security room at the gate, construction of 20 public toilets of motorway style, construction of tuff tiles in the parking area of the market, 40 street lights of the market, shed at auction yard for potatoes, onions and tomatoes, construction of market sewage canal, construction of concrete benches for women shopping in the market and market committee office.

