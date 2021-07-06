Rs115,446.530 million released for NHA projects under PSDP till June 26

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal government has released Rs115,446.530 million for the National Highway Authority (NHA) road infrastructure schemes under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-2021 till June 26.

Out of the released amount of Rs100,574.855 million were in local component whereas Rs14,871.

675 million were in the shape of foreign assistance, an official source told APP on Tuesday.

It is worth mentioning here that a total of Rs118,674.855 million had been allocated in the PSDP-2020-2021 of the previous year budget out of which Rs88,954.855 million were allocated for 32 ongoing schemes whereas Rs29720 million were earmarked for 25 new schemes of the NHA.

