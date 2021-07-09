Rs115,446.530 million released for NHA projects under PSDP 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal government released Rs115,446.530 million for the National Highway Authority (NHA) road infrastructure schemes under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

Out of the released amount , Rs100,574.855 million were in local component whereas Rs14,871.

675 million were in the shape of foreign assistance, an official source told APP on Friday.

A total of Rs118,674.855 million had been allocated in the PSDP-2020-21 of the previous year budget out of which Rs88,954.855 million were allocated for 32 ongoing schemes whereas Rs2,9720 million were earmarked for 25 new schemes of the NHA.

