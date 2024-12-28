Rs11.75m released for treatment of cops, their families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is committed to the health welfare of the police force and their families.

In continuation of it, additional funds of Rs. 11.75 million have been issued for the treatment of officials and their families suffering from serious illnesses. A spokesperson for Punjab police said that Rs. 2.5 Lakh rupees were issued for the cancer treatment of Head Constable Mohammad Mukarram’s wife, from the CTD Dera Ghazi Khan. Rs. 200,000 were provided to ASI Muhammad Azeem from Sargodha for open heart surgery. Rs. one Lakh each were issued to ASI Javed Iqbal, Head Constable Muhammad Saqlain, and constable Tariq Mehmood from the Special Branch for heart-related treatments.

Similarly, Rs. one Lakh each were issued to Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hassnain and constable Safdar Mehmood for their medical treatment; Rs. 75,000 each were granted for minor surgeries to constable Shahbaz Ahmad’s wife, constable Haider Abbas, and ASI Mechanic Alamgir from MT Wing.

The spokesperson further said that the IG Punjab approved the fund release after scrutiny by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee. He said that modern medical facilities are also being provided to employees through MoUs with various institutions.