Rs.118,495 Paid To Account Holder On Ombudsman’s Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Rs.118,495 paid to account holder on Ombudsman’s orders

A private bank has paid Rs.118,495 to its account holder on the order of Federal Ombudsman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) A private bank has paid Rs.118,495 to its account holder on the order of Federal Ombudsman.

Yasir Shabbir Malik Assistant Registrar of Regional Secretariat of Federal Ombudsman told APP that a citizen namely Nazir Ahmad filed a complaint at regional office Faisalabad on October 26, 2023, contending that he was an account holder in a private commercial bank but the bank was not paying him his amount of Rs.

118,495 without any legal restriction.

After hearing the complaint, Shahid Hussain Jilani Advisor Federal Ombudsman ordered the bank to ensure payment of Rs.118,495 to the complainant. Hence, the private bank paid said amount to the account holder, he added.

