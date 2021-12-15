UrduPoint.com

Rs.11bn Approved For Mardan Under KP Citizens Improvement Project: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:02 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Information Technology, Muhammad Atif Khan has said that Rs.11 billion have been approved for Mardan under KP Citizen Improvement Project.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, the minister said that the approved amount would be utilized to complete projects of Solid Waste Management, Sewerage and Sanitation and schemes of Mardan Green Development, adding these projects would help beautification of Mardan and provision of basic amenities to people.

He said that Rs. 429 million would be spent to increase greenery and construction of parks in Mardan City. He said that resources would be utilized to resolve issues of people and increase beautification of KP's cities.

