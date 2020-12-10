Rs1.2 m distributed under Bahimat Buzurg programme

Under Bahimat Buzurg programme, Rs1.2 million has so far been distributed among the deserving people of age of above 65 years in district Chakwal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Under Bahimat Buzurg programme, Rs1.2 million has so far been distributed among the deserving people of age of above 65 years in district Chakwal.

This was apprised by the focal person of social welfare department to Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood during his visit to Chakwal here on Thursday.

The commissioner was briefed that four facilitation centers had been set up in the district while 1,326 people had been registered under the programme, out of which, 557 had received their cash card and would get Rs2,000 per month.

On the occasion, the commissioner directed the officials to monitor the process of distributing of amount at the facilitation centers so that no deserving could be left from getting sum under the programme.