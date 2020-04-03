UrduPoint.com
Rs1,200 B Allocated For Alleviating Miseries Of Poverty-stricken People: Dr Firdous

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:38 PM

Rs1,200 b allocated for alleviating miseries of poverty-stricken people: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the incumbent government had allocated an amount of Rs1,200 billion for alleviating miseries of poverty-stricken people across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the incumbent government had allocated an amount of Rs1,200 billion for alleviating miseries of poverty-stricken people across the country.

Expressing these views in a private news channel programme, she said the present leadership was well-aware of the sufferings of daily wage worker and labor class due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus.

Dr Firdous said each family would be paid Rs12,000 under Ehsaas progamme and through SMS service.

She added that the decision was taken to protect daily wage worker or labour class from hunger.

She hoped that the beneficiary would purchase the food items from the money to be distributed by the PTI government after completing all necessary codal formalities.

About transparency of the programme, she said data of needy persons was being collected and the department concerned would ensure proper disbursement of the funds through SMS to genuine beneficiaries.

