Rs12,000 Fine Imposed Over Profiteering

Published November 17, 2022

The district price control magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed a fine of Rs12,000 on retailers over selling edible items at exorbitant rates here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The district price control magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed a fine of Rs12,000 on retailers over selling edible items at exorbitant rates here on Thursday.

The team held 30 inspections in various markets and bazaars and took action against violators of government price lists.

The magistrate warned the shopkeepers to sell edible items according to the government price lists, and lists should be displayed at prominent places in the shops.

