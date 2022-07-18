ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The government disbursed an amount of Rs12.629 billion against total allocation of Rs21.048 billion for various new and ongoing projects of the Interior Division under Pubic Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during last fiscal year 2021-21.

Similarly, a sum of Rs8093.009 million has been earmarked for 36 ongoing and new schemes of the Interior Division under PSDP for the fiscal year 2022-23.

As per the Planning Commission, a sum of Rs12.035 billion was specified for various on-going projects while Rs9.013 billion for new schemes during the last fiscal year.

As compared to last fiscal year, an amount of Rs6.792 million has been specified for 28 ongoing projects and Rs2.300 billion for eight new schemes, as per data of the Planning Commission of Pakistan.

An amount of Rs710.215 million, allocated for on-going scheme, capacity enhancement of CAF-Management of western border by raising eight additional wings for frontier corps Balochistan (North), Rs3000 million for construction of 10 Avenue, Islamabad, Rs457 million for construction of accommodation for Bhittai Rangers at Karachi, Rs825 million for construction of Korang Bridge and PWD Underpass Islamabad and Rs800 million for construction of Model Prison at H-16, Islamabad, Rs 400 million for feasibility Study for Conduction of Water from Indus Water System at Tarbela Dam to the cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including RCB and CCB (Phase-I), Rs 300 million for Integrated Border Management System (IBMS Phase-II), Rs 1717.380 million for Korang River and Rawal Lake Water Treatment Islamabad, Rs100 million for Land Revenue Records Management System in Rural Area of ICT Phase-II, Islamabad, Rs 363.

036 million for National Response Center for Cyber Crimes (NR3C), Phase-III during FY 2021-22.

The government also allocated Rs400 million under on-going schemes for Operational Improvement of FIA in AML/CFT, Counter Terrorism and Case Management System, Rs400 million for Revamping of Cyber Crime Wing, FIA and Rs 500 million for Sanitation and Road Projects in UC Bokra, Mera Sumbal Jaffar, Bhandana Kalan, Jhangi Sayyedan Sara-i-Kharbooza, Tarnol Golra Sharif and Shah Allah Ditta, Islamabad during the said period.

Under new schemes, the government allocated Rs1000 million for balance works for operationalization of Metro Bus from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA), Rs300 million for capacity enhancement of CAF-Management of Western Border by raising of (5) Additional Wings for Frontier Corps Balochistan (South), Phase-II, Rs203.379 million for construction of Sector Headquarter at Shakas, Khyber Agency, Rs400 million for construction of accommodation for 2 x Wing HQs at Jamal Maya and Ghari Killi Orakzai Tribal District FC KP Peshawar, Rs400 million for construction of accommodation for 2 x Wing HQs at Mehrban Killi (Tarkho Kas) and Barai Pakdara Khyber Tribal District FC KP, Peshawar and Rs 750 million for establishment of 14 regional passport offices in Sindh in last financial year 2021-22.

The government also specified Rs100 million for up-gradation of biometrics identification system for passport application and Rs530 million for Water Supply System in Forward area of FC (South) D.I.Khan.

