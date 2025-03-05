Rs.12.87m Fine Imposed On Profiteers, Hoarders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The divisional administration has initiated a crackdown on profiteering and hoarding and in this connection 167,638 inspections were conducted across the division and imposed a total fine of Rs.12.87 million on the profiteers.
According to Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan, 185 magistrates have been deployed in all four districts of the division to strictly monitor markets and take action against violators.
These magistrates conducted 167,638 inspections and removed 7648 illicit hoarding points from the division.
The magistrates also sealed 941 shops on sheer violation of price control act and imposed a total fine of Rs.
12.87 million on 876 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering.
The commissioner said that the government is committed to provide relief to the citizens by ensuring fair prices and eliminating artificial inflation.
She directed the magistrates and price control teams to remain active in the markets and take strict action against hoarders and profiteers besides ensuring availability of daily use commodities at fixed prices for all.
She also urged the citizens to report cases of overpricing, hoarding or unfair trade practices and the authorities would surely take stern action against the violators to maintain transparency and price stability during the holy month of Ramzan.
