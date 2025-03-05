Open Menu

Rs.12.87m Fine Imposed On Profiteers, Hoarders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Rs.12.87m fine imposed on profiteers, hoarders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The divisional administration has initiated a crackdown on profiteering and hoarding and in this connection 167,638 inspections were conducted across the division and imposed a total fine of Rs.12.87 million on the profiteers.

According to Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan, 185 magistrates have been deployed in all four districts of the division to strictly monitor markets and take action against violators.

These magistrates conducted 167,638 inspections and removed 7648 illicit hoarding points from the division.

The magistrates also sealed 941 shops on sheer violation of price control act and imposed a total fine of Rs.

12.87 million on 876 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering.

The commissioner said that the government is committed to provide relief to the citizens by ensuring fair prices and eliminating artificial inflation.

She directed the magistrates and price control teams to remain active in the markets and take strict action against hoarders and profiteers besides ensuring availability of daily use commodities at fixed prices for all.

She also urged the citizens to report cases of overpricing, hoarding or unfair trade practices and the authorities would surely take stern action against the violators to maintain transparency and price stability during the holy month of Ramzan.

Recent Stories

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

47 minutes ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

1 hour ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

2 hours ago
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

2 hours ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

2 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

3 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

3 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

3 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan