Rs128.9b disbursed under Benazir Kafaalat initiative from July-March FY 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed a total of Rs128.9 billion under the Benazir Kafaalat initiative from July-March, Fiscal Year 2023.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on Thursday, BISP is currently disbursing payments to around 9.0 million beneficiaries under the Kafaalat scheme. BISP has disbursed Rs 69 billion to 2.76 million families of flood-affected areas to help them recover their financial losses.

A total of Rs 400 billion were provided to the BISP to execute the Social Protection programmes in FY2023.

BISP is also implementing a Wheat Seed Subsidy programme to eligible farmers with a disbursement of Rs 5,000/- per acre.

Till March 2023, a total of Rs 2.94 billion have been disbursed to 122,687 farmers under this initiative.

Under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Programme, 3.0 million children have been enrolled during Jul-Mar FY2023 and Rs 23.4 billion have been disbursed.

As many as 102,000 scholarships were awarded under the Benazir Undergraduate scholarship program.

Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund disbursed an amount of Rs 1.6 billion during Jul-Mar FY2023 through its Partner Organizations in 149 districts across the country.

For FY2023, Rs 6.04 billion has been provided to Pakistan Baitul Mal while during Jul-Mar FY2023, an amount ofRs 35.27 billion has been disbursed by Employees Old Age Benefits (EOBI).