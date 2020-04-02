UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs12.9 Million To Be Distributed Among 1435 Needy People In Mianwali District

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:09 PM

Rs12.9 million to be distributed among 1435 needy people in Mianwali district

On the direction Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Rs12.9 million will be distributed among 1435 affected people of lockdown from Zakat and Usher fund in Mianwali district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ):On the direction Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Rs12.9 million will be distributed among 1435 affected people of lockdown from Zakat and Usher fund in Mianwali district.

District Chairman Zakat Committee Abdul Ghaffar Khan said Thursday that on the direction of Punjab government and Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah for financial assistance to the deserving and poor people affected by coronavirus lock down Rs12.9 million will be distributed among 1435 persons from Zakat and Usher fund.

Chairman Zakat committee said that Rs9000 will be given to every daily wager in two installments through online Esaas Paisa account of Telenor and in this connection the local members of Zakat Committees were preparing lists of deserving people.

He further said that local chairmen Zakat Committees will send the lists to district office and after scrutiny a final list will be prepared so as the deserving people could get real advantage of financial assistance.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Poor Government Of Punjab Telenor Mianwali From Million Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

Hala &#039;Dubai Taxi&#039; supports community wit ..

11 minutes ago

DC for uninterrupted supply of necessities of life ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus cases in Malaysia expect to peak mid-A ..

1 minute ago

Will control coronavirus outbreak using available ..

1 minute ago

Australia calls on 40,000 former health profession ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.