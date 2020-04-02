Rs12.9 million to be distributed among 1435 needy people in Mianwali district

On the direction Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Rs12.9 million will be distributed among 1435 affected people of lockdown from Zakat and Usher fund in Mianwali district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ):On the direction Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Rs12.9 million will be distributed among 1435 affected people of lockdown from Zakat and Usher fund in Mianwali district.

District Chairman Zakat Committee Abdul Ghaffar Khan said Thursday that on the direction of Punjab government and Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah for financial assistance to the deserving and poor people affected by coronavirus lock down Rs12.9 million will be distributed among 1435 persons from Zakat and Usher fund.

Chairman Zakat committee said that Rs9000 will be given to every daily wager in two installments through online Esaas Paisa account of Telenor and in this connection the local members of Zakat Committees were preparing lists of deserving people.

He further said that local chairmen Zakat Committees will send the lists to district office and after scrutiny a final list will be prepared so as the deserving people could get real advantage of financial assistance.