Rs1.2bn citrus revival plan launched in Punjab

, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Thursday chaired the inaugural meeting of the Chief Minister’s Citrus Development Task Force at Agriculture House.

The meeting reviewed ongoing efforts to revive and promote citrus farming in the province as part of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision.

Kirmani said that the Punjab government has allocated Rs1.2 billion under the CM’s Farmers Package to restore citrus orchards, enhance production, and boost exports. He noted that climate change and plant diseases have led to a decline in citrus quality, particularly kinnow, reducing its size and shelf life. “Citrus, especially kinnow, is Punjab’s identity. Our goal is to bring citrus production up to international standards by strengthening its value chain and export potential,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Osama Khan Leghari, Citrus Development Task Force Deputy Convener Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha, Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu, and Secretary for Industries, Commerce, and Investment Umar Masood.

The minister emphasized the need for modern agricultural technology and directed authorities to register certified nurseries across Punjab to ensure the availability of high-quality citrus plants. He also announced citrus zoning to optimize production and reduce post-harvest losses.

KIrmani directed officials to develop a comprehensive plan to minimize post-harvest losses and provide farmers with technical guidance on pruning and orchard management. He said that the Citrus Research Institute in Sargodha is being strengthened with additional funding to introduce better seed varieties and advanced farming techniques.

Special focus will be placed on processing and packaging standards to meet global export requirements.

A targeted citrus revival program will be launched in Sargodha, while Thal and Dera Ghazi Khan will be surveyed for potential citrus cultivation.

To ensure the success of these initiatives, the minister announced the formation of a special sub-committee under Deputy Convener Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha, which will consult stakeholders and present final recommendations to the Chief Minister for approval.

During the meeting, Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha highlighted that Pakistan’s citrus exports have fallen from $200 million to $130 million annually. He stressed the importance of technical support for farmers, the discovery of new citrus varieties, and stronger government backing for nurseries. He also proposed setting up a Citrus Development board in Sargodha to oversee orchard restoration efforts.

Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu stated that the government is ensuring the availability of affordable and disease-free citrus plants while taking preventive measures against orchard diseases. The Punjab government, he added, is collaborating with private sector partners to establish modern citrus orchards and processing units.

The meeting was also attended by Special Secretary for Agriculture Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Additional Secretary for Agriculture Planning Captain (R) Waqas Rasheed, Directors General of Agriculture Sajid Rehman and Naveed Asmat Kahloon, representatives from the Planning and Development Board, citrus exporters, industry experts, and other key stakeholders.

The Punjab government aims to revive the citrus sector, improve production, and enhance export competitiveness through these strategic initiatives.