Rs1.3 million recovered from token tax defaulters

The excise and taxation department has recovered Rs1.3 million from defaulters of token tax during the last week

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) -:The excise and taxation department has recovered Rs1.3 million from defaulters of token tax during the last week.

According to excise department sources, the teams set up pickets at various entry and exit points of all the four districts of the division and checked 7363 vehicles including cars, buses, trucks, vans etc.

and found 100 vehicle defaulters of token tax.The team also issued challan to 217 other vehicles on violations.