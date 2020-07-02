UrduPoint.com
Rs.1.3 Mln Disbursed Among 117 Deserving

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:28 AM

Pakistan Baitul Maal distributed Rs. 1,322,000 among 75 Special and 52 orphan children in Mianwali district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ):Pakistan Baitul Maal distributed Rs. 1,322,000 among 75 Special and 52 orphan children in Mianwali district.

Assistant Director Baitul Maal Danial Babar Butt released the assistance amounts to the needy and deserving people under Telenor Micro Cash Transfer system through Easy Paisa,said a press statement here on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Baitul Maal transferred an amount Rs. 10,000 per person to 75 Special and Rs. 11,000 per person to 52 orphan children in the district.

