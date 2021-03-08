Rs.130 Mln paid to land owners for Ring Road project: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood on Monday said that Rs. 130 million have been paid to the land owners for the first 32 km package of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood on Monday said that Rs. 130 million have been paid to the land owners for the first 32 km package of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

The revenue staff have been given the target to distribute Rs100 million per week.

He said that the award of 31 km package of the Ring Road falling in Txaila and Fateh Jang has been announced and the payments will start next month.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on Ring Road project at the Commissioner's Office.

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority Raja Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Director Finance and Development NaziaParveen Sindh, Director General RDA Abdul Sattar Issani, Deputy Director Rawalpindi Ring Road Project Muhammad Abdullah and other concerned officials were also present in the meeting.

Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood said that awards for 10 mozas have been announced in Fateh Jang Attock district and payments will be made to 2100 land owners.

He said that section four of the two kilometer area of Ring Road in Islamabad would also be announced soon and in this regard he was in touch with the administration of the Federal capital.

Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that the tenders for Rawalpindi Ring Road were announced last Monday and the last date for receipt of tenders is April 12 and before that a regular committee will be announced which will review all the tenders and Will decide their approval.

He said that the project management unit of Ring Road project has received tenders from many national and international companies and all the companies have expressed keen interest in this project.

The meeting reviewed various suggestions and issues regarding the bidding process.