Rs13.4bln Allocated For Advancement Of Transport, Mass Transit System

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 08:02 PM

The budget estimates for the year 2023-24 for the advancement of the Transport and Mass Transit System has been proposed to be Rs13.4 billion with a 92 per cent increase over the budget amount of Rs6.9 billion this year

Chief Minister Sindh in his budget speech said that his government is committed to providing safe and modern transport facilities at an affordable price to all citizens.

'We have provided funds Rs6.1 billion for Sindh Intra-District Peoples Bus service this year,' he said adding that as an antidote to hiking fuel and fare prices, a one-time fare subsidy of Rs247 million has been provided to Sindh Intra-District Peoples Bus to be passed on to commuters.

A provision of Rs2.0 billion has been kept for the operations and maintenance of the bus service.

In Phase II of the project, a huge allocation of Rs10.0 billion has been kept for the inclusion of a fleet of 500 diesel hybrid buses.

