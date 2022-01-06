UrduPoint.com

Rs.135.65 Mln Funds Released For TMAs Of Merged Districts: Faisal Gandapur

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday said his ministry had released second quarterly funds of Rs 135.65 million for the Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of the merged tribal districts

The funds would be utilized for the provision of public services in the merged districts, he said in a tweet.

The minister said the provincial government had allocated a total amount of Rs 540 million streamlining for the affairs of merged districts.

According to details shared by the minister, an amount of Rs. 6.866 million was released for TMA Khar Bajaur, Rs.6.866 million for TMA Wana South Waziristan, Rs. 6.866 mln for TMA Jamrud Khyber, Rs. 7.379 mln for TMA Darra Adamkhel, Kohat, Rs.

7.379 mln for TMA Landi Kotal, Khyber, Rs. 7.379 mln for TMA Upper Mohmand, Rs. 4.521 mln for TMA Barra Khyber, Rs. 4.520 mln for TMA Lower Mohmand, Rs.4.520 mln for TMA Bazai Mohmand, Rs. 4.520 mln for TMA Nawagai Bajaur, Rs 4.520 mln for TMA Upper Orakzai, Rs. 4.520 mln for TMA Lower Orakzai, Rs 4.520 mln for TMA Sarwakai South Waziristan, Rs 4.520 mln for TMA Jandola Tank, Rs 4.520 for TMA Bhittani Lakki, Rs 4.520 mln for TMA Darazinda Dera Ismail Khan, Rs 4.520 mln for TMA Wazir Bannu, Rs. 4.520 mln for TMA Hassan Khel, Rs. 4.520 mln for TMA Ladda South Waziristan, Rs. 6.866 mln for TMA Upper Kurram, Rs. 6.866 mln for TMA Lower Kurram, Rs. 4.520 mln for TMA Mirali North Waziristan, Rs.6.866 mln for TMA Miranshah and Rs, 4.520 mln for TMA Razmak North Waziristan.

