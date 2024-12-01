Rs13.5m fines imposed on smoky vehicles in Nov

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The district administration has imposed a fine of Rs 13.5 million to vehicles without fitness certificates and those contributing to smog and environmental pollution during the month of November.

Under the directive of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, a strict crackdown is underway against vehicles causing smog. Two legal cases were registered, and two drivers were arrested for serious violations, during the campaign.

From November 1 to 30, a total of 16,184 vehicles were inspected across Lahore. Among them, 2,691 smoke-emitting vehicles were fined, and 1,307 were impounded. Additionally, 1,602 vehicles without fitness certificates were penalized, and 1,023 were seized.

During the month, the fitness of 8,000 vehicles was assessed, and 5,000 vehicles meeting technical standards were issued fitness certificates.

As per the orders of DC Lahore, vehicles contributing to smog and pollution are strictly prohibited from operating. Transporters have been firmly warned against bringing unfit vehicles onto the roads without necessary repairs and valid fitness certifications. Additionally, water mist sprays are being deployed at bus terminals to effectively control dust and reduce pollution. Citizens are encouraged to report vehicles causing pollution and support the government in promoting a cleaner environment. Complaints and suggestions can be filed through the Punjab government’s Green Punjab App or by calling 1373. Immediate complaints regarding smoke-emitting vehicles can also be sent via WhatsApp at 0321-9809800. In emergencies related to transport, traffic, or environmental pollution, citizens can contact 15 extension 6.