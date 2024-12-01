Rs13.5m Fines Imposed On Smoky Vehicles In Nov
Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The district administration has imposed a fine of Rs 13.5 million to vehicles without fitness certificates and those contributing to smog and environmental pollution during the month of November.
Under the directive of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, a strict crackdown is underway against vehicles causing smog. Two legal cases were registered, and two drivers were arrested for serious violations, during the campaign.
From November 1 to 30, a total of 16,184 vehicles were inspected across Lahore. Among them, 2,691 smoke-emitting vehicles were fined, and 1,307 were impounded. Additionally, 1,602 vehicles without fitness certificates were penalized, and 1,023 were seized.
During the month, the fitness of 8,000 vehicles was assessed, and 5,000 vehicles meeting technical standards were issued fitness certificates.
As per the orders of DC Lahore, vehicles contributing to smog and pollution are strictly prohibited from operating. Transporters have been firmly warned against bringing unfit vehicles onto the roads without necessary repairs and valid fitness certifications. Additionally, water mist sprays are being deployed at bus terminals to effectively control dust and reduce pollution. Citizens are encouraged to report vehicles causing pollution and support the government in promoting a cleaner environment. Complaints and suggestions can be filed through the Punjab government’s Green Punjab App or by calling 1373. Immediate complaints regarding smoke-emitting vehicles can also be sent via WhatsApp at 0321-9809800. In emergencies related to transport, traffic, or environmental pollution, citizens can contact 15 extension 6.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shaza urges business users, freelancers to continue registering IPs28 seconds ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over demise of Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani31 seconds ago
-
Youth dies in rickshaw- truck collision34 seconds ago
-
Imran Nazir visits Liddhar health unit, highlights progress on revamping health centres10 minutes ago
-
Auqaf dept grants zonal headquarters status to Khawaja Ghulam Fareed shrine10 minutes ago
-
YPF to conduct consultative session for young legislators11 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in encounter11 minutes ago
-
Free insulin program for diabetic children launched11 minutes ago
-
Peace, love and brotherhood is identity of Sindh: CM21 minutes ago
-
Khyber Police foil bid to smuggle heroin21 minutes ago
-
Sindh is land of Sufis: Nasir21 minutes ago
-
Women's convention marks PPP's 57th foundation day30 minutes ago