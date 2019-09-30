Rs13630 million released for NHA projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)

Out of the total of Rs154966.835 million allocated for National Highway Authority (NHA) road infrastructure projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the government of Pakistan has released Rs13630.294 million till September 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Out of the total of Rs154966.835 million allocated for National Highway Authority (NHA) road infrastructure projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the government of Pakistan has released Rs13630.294 million till September 27.

An official source on Monday informed APP that for construction of Hakla-D I Khan Motorway, out of the total allocation of Rs11500 million, so far a big chunk of Rs4950 million have been released.

He said that for four-lane bridge across Indus River linking Layyah with Taunsa including 2-lane approach road and river training works having 24 km length a total of Rs1000 million have been allocated out of which Rs200 million have been released.

He said that for construction of 18.3 km six-lane highway from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore Ring Road including over Ravi River (Lahore Eastern Bypass) a total of Rs1090.589 have been earmarked out of which Rs218.118 have been released so far. He said that out of Rs 1500 million set aside for land acquisition, affected properties compensation and relocation of utilities for construction of Burhan/Hakla to D.I. Khan Motorway Rs 200 million have been issued so far.

He said that Rs1931.980 million have been earmarked for construction of 29.

1 Burhan-Havelian Expressway (E-35) 29.1 Km (Revised) out of which Rs230 million have been issued whereas out of Rs5000 million allocated for Construction of Faisalabad-Khanewal (M-4), 184-km Rs300 million have been released.

For dualization and Improvement of Pindigheb- Kohat Road Rs2000 million have been earmarked out of which Rs400 million have been issued so far, he said adding that for improvement and widening of additional two-lanes on either side of Thokar Niaz Baig to Hudyiara Drain Multan Road N-5, Rs1000 million have been allocated while Rs 200 million have been released.

For improvement, up-gradation and widening of Jaglot - Skardu Road (S-1,167 km) Rs3500 million have been allocated out of which Rs200 million have been issued, he said adding that for Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3 section) of Karachi - Lahore Motorway, Rs4500 million have been allocated out of which Rs1655 million have been released so far.

The official said that for land acquisition, affected Properties Compensation and Relocation of Utilities for Construction of 6-Lane Highway from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore Ring Road (18.3 KM) Including bridge over Ravi River (Lahore Eastern Bypass) Rs1250 million have been allocated out of which Rs150 million have been released.

