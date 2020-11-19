Rs136,500 fine imposed over profiteering in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed fine amounting to Rs 136,500 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed fine amounting to Rs 136,500 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Thursday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the Magistrates inspected around 798 points and found 79 violations,while case were also registered against 15 violators.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, the price Control Magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibles on government announced rates.