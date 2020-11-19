UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs136,500 Fine Imposed Over Profiteering In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:08 PM

Rs136,500 fine imposed over profiteering in city

Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed fine amounting to Rs 136,500 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed fine amounting to Rs 136,500 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Thursday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the Magistrates inspected around 798 points and found 79 violations,while case were also registered against 15 violators.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, the price Control Magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibles on government announced rates.

Related Topics

Fine Price Government

Recent Stories

Smart lockdown imposed in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Maritime Affairs spearheading concept of Blue Econ ..

3 minutes ago

Police resolve murder case, three including wife a ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand Signs Deal for Up to 5Mln COVID-19 Vac ..

3 minutes ago

Chilean Police Injure 2 Teens in Juvenile Center i ..

7 minutes ago

Three suspects held during search operation in sar ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.