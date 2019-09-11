Rs.139.762 released for power projects so far

The government has released a sum of Rs 139.762 million for various power projects under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2019-20 so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The government has released a sum of Rs 139.762 million for various power projects under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2019-20 so far.

According to the data of Planning Commission, an amount of Rs 42531.

230 million was allocated for various power sectors in the current fiscal year.

A sum of Rs 43 million was released for construction of 132 KV (AIS) Grid Station at Deep Sea Port Gwadar and the associated 132-KV D/C transmission line (QESCO), Rs.36.762 million for construction of 132 KV Grid Station at Dadar and 132 KV SDT Sibbi-Dadar T/Line (QESCO) and Rs 60 million for construction of 132-KV G/S at Isplinji District Mastung (QESCO).