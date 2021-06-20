Rs.13bln allocated for agriculture sector: Mohibullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Mohibullah Khan on Sunday said the provincial government has allocated over Rs.13 billons for budget 2021-22 keeping in view importance of agriculture In a statement issued here on Sunday, the provincial minister while terming the provincial budget as welfare oriented, people-friendly and progressive said no such developmental and poor-friendly budget was presented in the history of the province.

The budget, he said, has been made while keeping in view the deprivation, hardships and problems of the people.

In past, he said, the Federal and provincial governments were used to trap the people in the jugglery of words and statistics and remained busy in serving their own interests. The budget for upcoming financial year, is the ample proof of the people-friendly policies of the PTI government, he opined.