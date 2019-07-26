Rs1.40bln budget of Town-III Peshawar presented

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Nazim Town-III Muhamamd Ali Khan has presented over Rs1.420 billion budget for fiscal year 2019-20 with main focus on development projects and sanitation schemes.

Presenting budget in floor of the town hall, Nazim Muhammad Ali said Rs497.849 million were allocated for development projects and Rs886.765 million for non-development expenditure.

He said Rs237.

461 million revenue is expected during upcoming fiscal year besides generation of Rs27 million revenue from taxes and Rs184 million through token taxes.

The town nazim said Rs361.4millin would be obtained from Provincial Government. He said Rs one million were allocated for welfare and assistance of orphans, poor and needy women at union council level. Muhammad Ali said Rs9.5 million were allocated for sanitation program.

He said loans would be provided to low grade employees of the council on easy terms and conditions.